Image caption The jury at Downpatrick Crown Court found Carton guilty on all 29 counts

A retired maths teacher from County Down has been found guilty of a litany of indecent assault charges against six students he had tutored outside school.

Patrick James Carton, from Marguerite Close in Newcastle, was convicted of 29 charges after a seven-week trial at Downpatrick Crown Court.

During his career, Carton taught at St Colman's College in Newry and De La Salle in Downpatrick. He retired as a teacher in 2002 but continued tutoring.

He will be sentenced next month.

The accusations covered a time period from 1983 until 2007.

'Inhuman'

The trial centred on what Carton called 'the star system' which saw his tutorial students smacked on the bottom if they got questions wrong.

This began with smacking over clothing but with more incorrect answers progressed to smacking over underwear and then smacking on bare bottoms.

In Carton's defence it was said that the star system was used to challenge students to improve performance but prosecution refuted this, stating it was indecent and inhuman.

Carton was also found guilty of touching some of the former students in private areas, trying to make some victims kiss him and touch his crotch area.

By his own estimation he tutored some 150 students outside school over a 48-year period.

It was from these tutoring sessions that the 29 accusations of indecent assault were made by five females and one male.

The jury of seven women and five men found Carton guilty on all 29 counts.

After delivering its verdict, the judge told the jurors they would have the option of being excused from future jury service for a period of 15 years.

Carton was bailed ahead of sentencing on 27 April.

A spokesperson for NSPCC Northern Ireland said: "As a tutor Carton had a duty to protect children in his care, but instead he abused that position of trust to carry out this appalling catalogue of offences against his young pupils.

"It is vital that all victims of abuse feel confident to speak out about their attackers and receive justice for the crimes carried out against them.

"We hope that Carton's victims are now receiving all available support."