Image copyright PA Image caption Northern Ireland's hospital waiting lists are at an all-time high

A total of £30m is to be spent on tackling Northern Ireland's hospital waiting lists.

The money is to be released from the £100m transformation fund which was part of the DUP's confidence and supply agreement with the government.

Northern Ireland's hospital waiting lists are at an all-time high.

The Department of Health said the investment will be targeted at inpatient and outpatient waiting times.

It said priority will be given to the most urgent cases and reducing the longest waits.

More details on the full £100m transformation fund allocations are to follow.

Some details on how it will be spent include investment in the establishment of elective care centres - stand-alone day surgery units that will provide an important part of the long-term transformation solution to waiting times.

There will also be support for innovations in hospitals, the development of enhanced primary care services in GP clinics, as well as initiatives in staff training, social care and countering diabetes.