Image copyright Google Image caption A crowd of up to 30 youths gathered at Duncairn Parade in the New Lodge area on Saturday

A youth has been attacked and a police vehicle has been damaged during disturbances in north Belfast.

Police were called to Duncairn Parade after a crowd of up to 30 youths gathered in the area at about 19:20 GMT on Saturday.

Officers were told a male was being attacked by three others, but when they arrived, the crowd had dispersed.

About an hour later, a police vehicle was damaged when officers were called to a bin on fire in Victoria Parade.

Insp Keith Hutchinson appealed to parents of young people in the area to take responsibility for their actions.

"This behaviour is senseless and unacceptable. It achieves nothing and only creates inconvenience, disruption and misery for the local community," he said.

"I would again urge parents within these areas to monitor the activities of their children. Know where they are. Know what they're doing."