The mayor of New York has come under fire for rebranding St Patrick's Day as "Gerry Adams Day".

Bill De Blasio was paying tribute to the former Sinn Féin leader at a breakfast event on 17 March.

The Belfast Telegraph reports the comment caused "deep hurt" among relatives of IRA victims, who have written to Mr De Blasio.

In an open letter, the six relatives ask him to withdraw the award.

Mayor of New York Bill de Blasio designated St Patrick's Day 'Gerry Adams Day'

They include Ann McCabe, widow of Garda Detective Jerry McCabe and Michelle Williamson, whose parents were killed in the 1993 Shankill bomb.

"We are astounded at your level of naivety and callous disregard for the tens of thousands of innocent victims of PIRA's murderous, terrorist campaign that spanned four decades," says the letter.

"Time for prosecutions," leads the Irish News.

The paper reports that more than seven weeks since the findings of an inquiry into hyponatraemia-related deaths, families of children who died want action.

The inquiry into the deaths of five children in Northern Ireland's hospitals found that four of them were avoidable.

Alan and Jennifer Roberts, whose daughter Claire died in 1996, told the paper no-one from the health service had contacted them since the report's release.

The Roberts are calling for an immediate suspension of those doctors named and linked to the "attempted cover up" of Claire's care.

They say "criminal proceedings" must be next.

The Department of Health said it intends to release further information next week on its ingoing work in response to the inquiry.

'Northern Ireland aligned with Republic'

The News Letter leads with a warning from TUV leader Jim Allister on the possible perils of the EU Draft deal.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Prince Harry and Megan Markle had some craic on Friday's visit to Northern Ireland

Last week the UK and EU agreed on a "large part" of the agreement that will lead to the "orderly withdrawal" of the UK.

However Jim Allister has said should the deal go ahead in its present form, it is set to "radically undermine the integrity of the UK and will see Northern Ireland more aligned with the Republic (of Ireland) than the UK".

"The document has taken huge liberties in terms of expanding mandatory north-south co-operation," he added.

The DUP's Christopher Stalford said the legal draft proposed had not been agreed, but the paper reports he did not contradict Mr Allister's analysis of the draft.

Dandering around Titanic Belfast, pulling pints in The Crown - Prince Harry and Megan Markle had some craic on Friday's visit to Northern Ireland.

However, unlike many royals, one place they didn't visit was Hillsborough Castle and The Belfast Telegraph reports that visits to the castle seem to be hitting us in the pocket.

The paper says that in 2016-2017 the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) forked out £16,1873 to entertain dignitaries.

The running of the castle was transferred to the Historic Royal Palaces in 2014 meaning the NIO must now pay hospitality costs.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Plenty to smile about: Golfer Rory McIlroy is Ireland's wealthiest sportsman.

Money, money, money! All the papers give a window to those of us wishing to have a nosey at Ireland's millionaires.

The Sunday Times Irish Rich List was published at the weekend and a few famous faces pop up in the top 10.

Seventy-six of those listed are from Northern Ireland, including Rory McIlroy and Liam Neeson.

Mr McIlroy is the wealthiest sportsman, ranked 117th richest on the island of Ireland with an estimated fortune of about £100m.

Lady Ballyedmond and her family, of Norbrook Laboratories fame, remain the richest family in Northern Ireland, with an estimated wealth of a cool £1.63bn.