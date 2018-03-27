Image caption Northern Ireland's criminal justice system is not "value for money," the Audit Office said.

Northern Ireland court cases typically take twice as long to complete and cost "significantly" more than cases in England and Wales, a report has found.

The Audit Office report has also concluded that Northern Ireland's criminal justice system "does not deliver value for money".

It said NI cases usually last more than 500 days from the date an offence is reported until a verdict is delivered.

It that added 12% of NI prosecution cases are taking more than 1,000 days.

'Negative impacts'

The Northern Ireland Audit Office report - entitled Speeding up justice: avoidable delay in the criminal justice system - was published by the Comptroller and Auditor General, Kieran Donnelly.

He said delays in the system were having "negative impacts on victims, defendants and witnesses" and affecting public confidence in criminal justice.

Image caption Kieran Donnelly said delays were damaging confidence in criminal justice

Mr Donnelly reviewed the performance of the four main justice agencies:

the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI)

the Public Prosecution Service (PPS)

the Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service

the Department of Justice

He has identified "weaknesses" in the early stages of criminal investigations, when police are gathering evidence and when the PPS is deciding whether or not to prosecute a suspect.

His report also found that once a case reaches court in Northern Ireland, it is "frequently punctuated" by ineffective and adjourned court hearings.

It said court cases were adjourned almost seven times on average before reaching a conclusion.

'Financial cost'

The Audit Office report criticised the poor time management of court cases, noting that only 57% of trials proceeded on their scheduled date in 2016.

It said these delays had resulted in victims, defendants, witnesses and staff from criminal justice agencies "attending at court for a number of hours but with no actual progress being made on their case".

The report also said there was a "significant financial cost of avoidable delay".

However, it added that this unnecessary cost could not be quantified, due to a lack of detailed financial analysis by the justice agencies.

The watchdog has calculated that, over the course of the year 2016-17, the four organisations spent a combined total of £819m.

Mr Donnelly said his report was not the first to criticise the criminal justice system over delays and ineffective practices.

He said the four agencies had "not been able to overcome the undeniably difficult challenges which prevent true collaboration".

"It is widely accepted that the criminal justice system cannot function effectively until the various justice organisations work more closely together," his report stated.

In his recommendations, the comptroller called for more "collaborative working" and sharing of financial management information between justice agencies.

Mr Donnelly also recommended that judges should be given enough administrative support to facilitate more effective management of court cases.

'Collective commitment'

In a joint statement, the PSNI, PPS, Courts Service and Department of Justice said they "recognise that there is a need to deliver better value for money".

"We acknowledge the challenges that the Northern Ireland Audit Office has raised in its report, and take this opportunity to reaffirm our collective commitment to speeding up justice in Northern Ireland", the joint statement said.

"We have been working to address the specific issues raised by the Northern Ireland Audit Office and improvements are being delivered via a number of initiatives, based around law reform and an increased focus on performance."