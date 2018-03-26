Five arrested after gun attack in Newry, County Down
Five people have been arrested after a gun attack in Newry, County Down.
Police said a shot was fired at a house in Altmore Gardens at about 21:20 BST on Monday.
No-one was injured in the shooting. Four men and a woman were arrested and two cars were seized by police during follow-up inquiries.
Sinn Féin councillor Liz Kimmins said it was an "extremely reckless act which endangered the lives of those in the house".
"Our community is fortunate that we're not dealing with a tragedy and there is anger about this criminal incident," she added.