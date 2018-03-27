Image caption Members of the Northern Ireland Assembly have voted five times on whether or not to introduce same-sex marriage

A bill has been introduced in the House of Lords calling for same-sex marriage to be legalised in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK and Ireland where it is still banned.

Same-sex marriages carried out elsewhere are also not recognised.

Members of the Northern Ireland Assembly (MLAs) have voted five times on whether or not to introduce same-sex marriage.

Timeline of same-sex marriage:

During the most recent vote, in November 2015, MLAs voted in favour of same-sex marriage for the first time, with a narrow majority of 53 votes to 52.

However, it was blocked by the DUP using a measure known as a petition of concern.

The campaign for same-sex marriage has been highly divisive in recent years, and is currently one of the main sticking points in Stormont's continuing political crisis.

Conservative peer, Baron Hayward, introduced the Ten Minute Rule Bill which is a form of private members' bill, on Tuesday afternoon,

Ten Minute Rule Bills do not normally go on to become law, but provide a way for MPs and peers to highlight their concerns.

He called for:

Same-sex marriage to be legalised

Same-sex marriages solemnised outside Northern Ireland to be recognised

Provisions in the law for the conversion of civil partnerships to marriages

A review of civil partnerships to make provisions for rights to pensions and social security contributions for same-sex married couples and civil partners

To make provision for gender change by married couples and civil partners

On Wednesday, the Labour MP Conor McGinn will also introduce a Ten Minute Rule Bill on same-sex marriage for Northern Ireland in the House of Commons.