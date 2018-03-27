Image copyright House of Commons Image caption MP Andrew Murrison say a lack of an executive means Northern Ireland is struggling to communicate Brexit concerns

Northern Ireland is having difficulties in communicating concerns on Brexit due to the lack of a functioning executive, the chair of Westminster's Northern Ireland Committee has said.

Andrew Murrison was addressing the Liaison Committee of senior MPs.

The prime minister told the committee she would like a voice from Northern Ireland at the Brexit talks table.

Theresa May said she is making sure that Northern Ireland will have more of a voice for the next round of talks.

Dr Murrison said that Scotland and Wales are both sending ministers to Brussels but that Northern Ireland cannot in the present circumstances.

Mrs May said that the government is talking to people across the United Kingdom.

Image copyright PA Image caption Prime Minister Theresa May giving evidence to the Commons Liaison Committee in Portcullis House, London

The Liaison Committee is 'the super committee' of all the Westminster select committee chairs.

Northern Ireland's power-sharing government collapsed 14 months ago and several rounds of talks to restore devolution have proved fruitless.