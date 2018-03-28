Image copyright Reuters Image caption Theresa May said she would ensure the UK has a bright future outside the EU

Prime Minister Theresa May will use her visit to Northern Ireland on Thursday to say that the UK will be strengthened after Brexit.

She will also say there will be more decision-making powers for the Welsh Assembly, the Scottish Parliament and any future Stormont Executive.

The PM's trip is designed to mark one year until Brexit and is part of a day-long tour across the United Kingdom.

She will describe the UK as "the world's most successful union".

'No new barriers'

Mrs May will say it is a "force for good" and will be stronger after it leaves the European Union.

The PM will also vow to protect the "integrity" of the UK, saying that means ensuring there are "no new barriers" within the UK's domestic market.

She will begin her UK tour in Scotland, before travelling to have lunch with farmers near Belfast.

She will then travel to Wales and end her day in London.

In a statement ahead of her trip, Mrs May said: "Today, one year until the UK leaves the EU and begins to chart a new course in the world, I am visiting all four nations of the Union to hear from people across our country what Brexit means to them.

"I am determined that as we leave the EU, and in the years ahead, we will strengthen the bonds that unite us, because ours is the world's most successful union.

"The UK contains four proud and historic nations, but together we amount to so much more than the sum of our parts and our union is an enormous force for good."

'Blatant contempt'

Sinn Féin's deputy leader, Michelle O'Neill, has criticised Mrs May's itinerary because she has no plans to meet the political parties.

Image copyright PA Image caption Michelle O'Neill accused the PM of ignoring the voices of Remain voters

Mrs O'Neill said she was not surprised, given that "the majority of assembly members are pro-remain and support staying within the customs union and single market".

"These are the voices that Theresa May continues to ignore as she and the DUP show blatant contempt for the cross-community majority here who voted to remain."

However, a Downing Street spokesperson said this trip is about meeting people and businesses.

They added that the PM met the leaders of both Sinn Féin and the DUP last month.

In her own statement, Mrs May said she was determined that the UK's future will be "bright" after it leaves the EU.

"Having regained control of our laws, our borders and our money, and seized the opportunities provided by Brexit, the UK will thrive as a strong and united country that works for everyone, no matter whether you voted Leave or Remain."