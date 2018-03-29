Man dies in south Armagh farming incident
- 29 March 2018
A man has died in an incident at a farm in south Armagh.
The Health and Safety Executive of Northern Ireland is trying to establish what happened.
"Our thoughts are with the deceased family at this difficult time," added a statement from the HSENI.