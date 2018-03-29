Image caption Broadcaster Joel Taggart described Mr Coates as the 'legendary voice of Sportsound'

Tributes have been paid to former BBC Northern Ireland sports presenter Adam Coates, who has died, aged 76.

Mr Coates presented Radio Ulster's Saturday Sportsound programme for many years.

He was originally from Scotland, but moved to Northern Ireland at the age of 22 and worked in newspapers before joining the BBC.

In a Tweet, BBC broadcaster Joel Taggart has described Mr Coates as the "legendary voice of Sportsound".

A very sad day. Adam Coates, legendary voice of Sportsound has passed away. A pleasure to have listened to, an honour to have worked with. — Joel Taggart (@TaggartJoel) March 29, 2018

Jane Tohill, executive producer of BBC Sport NI, described Mr Coates as "a complete gentleman".

"He was quick-witted and unflappable with a voice and style that was made for presenting, but at the same time he was completely unassuming," she said.

"It was a privilege to work with him. Our thoughts and sympathy to his family and friends."

'Wonderful wit'

BBC Sport NI presenter Joel Taggart said he grew up listening to Mr Coates on the radio on a Saturday afternoon.

"To meet him and work alongside him was truly a privilege. He set the standards of professionalism and knowledge," he said.

"His wonderful wit and sense of humour made for many memorable moments on the fourth floor of broadcasting house."

Sportsound producer Brian Johnston added: "He was one of the old school. Started out in newspapers and branched out into broadcasting.

"He was one of the very few who were both great journalists and great broadcasters.

"Adam was the consummate professional. He never got flustered and I never saw him lose his temper, which when you are presenting a demanding four-hour programme, with a rookie producer in your ear is no mean feat."

Northern Ireland football writer Steven Beacom joined those paying tribute, describing Mr Coates as "a broadcasting great".