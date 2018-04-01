Northern Ireland

Irish child killed in Tenerife hit and run

  • 1 April 2018

A man has been arrested after a 10-year-old Irish boy died in hospital following a hit and run in Tenerife.

The boy was leaving a shopping centre with his family in Adeje in the south of the island on Thursday when he was struck by a car.

The child died in hospital on Friday.

A car believed to have been involved was found abandoned a few miles from the scene.