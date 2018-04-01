Image copyright Press Eye. Image caption A man is arrested following Saturday's parade

Seven men have been charged in connection with an illegal republican Easter parade in Lurgan in County Armagh.

Eight masked men wearing paramilitary-style uniforms were arrested on Levin Road on Saturday afternoon.

A ninth person was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and obstruction.

As well as the seven men who have been charged, two others have been released on police bail.

A woman was injured during the disturbance and was taken to hospital.

Image copyright Press Eye. Image caption Masked men carrying flags marched along the Levin Road in Lurgan on Saturday afternoon

The march is understood to have been organised by Republican Sinn Féin.

Police have charged six men men aged, 48, 39, 36, 28 and two aged 30 with taking part in an un-notified public procession and wearing clothing or having articles as member or supporter of a proscribed organisation.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption It is believed the parade was organised by the Republican Sinn Féin group

The 28-year-old has also been charged with three counts of assault on police.

They are due to appear in court in Lisburn on Monday.

Image copyright Press Eye. Image caption A woman was knocked to the ground during the disturbance and suffered an injury

The seventh man, aged 44, has been charged with two counts of obstructing police and assault on police.

He is due to appear at Craigavon Magistrates Court on 27 April.

A 47-year-old man arrested on suspicion of organising an un-notified public procession and wearing clothing or having article(s) as a member or supporter of a proscribed organisation has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Police say they have reported people to prosecutors in recent years in relation to the annual march

A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault on police, resisting police, taking part in an un-notified public procession and wearing clothing or having article(s) as a member or supporter of a proscribed organisation has also been released on bail.

Police have said six of the men arrested were not from the Lurgan area.