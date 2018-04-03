Image copyright Family friend Image caption Carter Carson died in hospital after being knocked down in Tenerife

Two men questioned over the death of nine-year-old Newtownabbey boy Carter Carson in Tenerife refused to give a statement to police, it has emerged.

Carter was killed in a hit-and-run incident on the island last week.

He was leaving a shopping centre in Adeje when he was hit by a car.

Spanish police told a press conference that the 39-year-old driver of the car and 32-year-old passenger are both Latvian and are understood to work in the construction industry.

It is believed one of the men is resident in Tenerife, the other had been on the island for a few days. They were arrested on Friday.

Police said neither have criminal records.

They are expected to appear before a judge later on Tuesday.

Carter's school, Abbots Cross Primary, is opening a book of condolence for him on Wednesday.