Police have seized suspected drugs worth over £100,000 during a search in Belfast.

Suspected amphetamine base was discovered along with several thousand tablets and suspected cocaine.

A man was arrested and large sum of cash found at the address in the Ravenhill area of the city.

"Police have again disrupted the supply of what we suspect are incredibly harmful drugs," a PSNI sergeant said.

The operation followed up information supplied by members of the public.

"We will continue relentlessly in our efforts to make communities safer and take positive steps to remove drugs from our streets and bring those who deal in these deadly substances before the courts," the sergeant added.