Image caption Police are treating the death of a homeless man as murder

Detectives have started a murder investigation after a man's body was found at a derelict property in County Londonderry.

Piotr Krowka, who is understood to be in his late-30s, was a Polish man who had been living in Maghera for several years, police said.

His body was discovered in a former parochial house on Glen Road in the town on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said he had suffered serious injuries to his head and body.

Det Ch Insp Geoff Boyce of the Police Service of Northern Ireland said he believed Mr Krowka was a "vulnerable homeless man" and had been sleeping rough in the property.

"I can now confirm we are treating this as a murder investigation following the results of his post-mortem," he said.

"I am keen to identify Piotr's movements between Good Friday and Easter Tuesday when his body was discovered.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in contact with or who may have witnessed Piotr during this time to please contact us."