Londonderry: Man escapes injury in arson attack
- 7 April 2018
A man has escaped injury in an arson attack in Londonderry.
A wheelie bin was set on fire at the back of a house in Fern Park at about 02:00 BST on Saturday.
The man was in the house at the time but was not hurt. The fire caused significant damage to a door at the back of the property.
Police said they were treating the incident as arson and have appealed for information.