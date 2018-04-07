Image copyright NIFRS

A man has escaped injury in an arson attack in Londonderry.

A wheelie bin was set on fire at the back of a house in Fern Park at about 02:00 BST on Saturday.

The man was in the house at the time but was not hurt. The fire caused significant damage to a door at the back of the property.

Police said they were treating the incident as arson and have appealed for information.