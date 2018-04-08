Northern Ireland

Murder investigation launched after man dies in east Belfast

  • 8 April 2018
Police were called to a house in Titania Street in east Belfast just after midnight
Two men in their 30s have been arrested on suspicion of murder, following the death of a 29-year-old man in east Belfast.

Police were called to a house in Titania Street shortly after midnight on Sunday.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to hospital, where he died a short time later.