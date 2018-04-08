Image caption A 35-year-old man was arrested shortly after the attack

A pregnant woman was punched and hit with a glass bottle which smashed on her head during a burglary in County Down.

The attack happened in full view of the woman's young daughter, according to police.

A man forced his way into the property in Burren Meadow in Newcastle at about 05:35 BST on Sunday.

The woman, who sustained non-life threatening injuries, was left distressed by her ordeal.

A 35-year-old man was arrested a short time later on Westland Avenue in the town and is currently in custody assisting police with their enquiries.