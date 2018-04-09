Image caption The man was arrested shortly after the attack in Newcastle, County Down

A 35-year-old man has been charged after a pregnant woman was attacked during a burglary in County Down.

Police said the woman was punched and hit with a glass bottle, which was smashed over her head.

It is understood to have happened in front of the woman's young daughter, who was in the house at the time.

Police were called to the property in Burren Meadow in Newcastle at about 05:35 BST on Sunday.

The 35-year-old man was arrested a short time later on Westland Avenue in the town.

He has been charged with a number of offences, including aggravated burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and threats to kill.

The woman, who sustained non-life threatening injuries, was left distressed by her ordeal.