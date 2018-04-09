Image copyright Daily Mirror

Contrasting sporting fortunes feature in Monday's papers, with dejection for one NI star and ecstasy for a new one.

A dejected looking Rory McIlroy features on the front of all the Northern Ireland papers on Monday.

The Holywood golfer's challenge for the Masters in Augusta - which would have completed his grand slam of majors - fell apart early on Sunday night.

The Belfast Telegraph and News Letter both talk of Rory's Masters misery, while the Daily Mirror calls it agony.

Image copyright All Sport/Getty Images Image caption Rory McIlroy experienced more Augusta anguish on Sunday

The Irish News is perhaps the most poetic: "Green trouble costs Rory Green Jacket".

Whatever way you want to phrase it, it probably meant many Northern Ireland fans contemplating a late Sunday night glued to the TV went to their beds early.

While it was agony and misery for one County Down competitor, it was pure joy for another as Bangor gymnast Rhys McClenaghan secured Northern Ireland's first gold medal in the Commonwealth Games.

Eighteen-year-old Rhys won gold in the men's pommel on Sunday.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rhys McClenaghan described his Commonwealth gold as "not too shabby"

"I've always felt that one day I could be up there with the best and beating them and this is a huge result for me," the Belfast Telegraph quotes Rhys.

In the Daily Mirror, he simply says winning gold is "not too shabby".

Adams 'under fire'

Moving away from sport, former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams' comments to a German newspaper also make headlines on Monday.

"Adams under fire for justifying IRA killings" is the front page headline in the News Letter.

It says when asked by Der Spiegel if violence was a "legitimate means with which to reach one's aims", Mr Adams replied: "I think in given circumstances.

"And the circumstances at that time in the north were that people were being denied their rights."

Image copyright PA Image caption Gerry Adams' comments to a German newspaper have been criticised

In the Belfast Telegraph, Ann Travers, whose sister Mary was murdered by the IRA 34 years ago, asks: "Has he learnt nothing? Have they [Sinn Féin] learnt nothing?

"Has he not listened to victims over the last 20 years."

She said it was time that Mr Adams was "held to account" by the British, Irish and American governments.

The front page of the Irish News is former Stormont minister Stephen Farry's view that a stalled Ulster University project in Belfast is of "fundamental importance", while the Belfast Telegraph reports that there are no minutes or written records from Belfast City Council meetings which led to a decision to store about 2,500 bonfire pallets that were later stolen.

Also in the Telegraph, is the latest fallout from the acquittals of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding in their high-profile rape trial.

Following a newspaper advert calling on the the two rugby players to be dropped by Ulster and Ireland, there is now a petition calling for them to be reinstated.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption A petition is calling for Stuart Olding and Paddy Jackson to be reinstated to the Ulster rugby team

"Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding were found not guilty of rape and therefore should be reinstated to the Ulster Rugby squad as soon as possible as they have already been forced through a very public trial and been suspended from playing throughout this trial," the petition reads.

The paper says the Change.org petition garnered almost 2,000 signatures on its first day.

Both the Irish News and Daily Mirror report on an arson attack on Londonderry Sinn Féin councillor Kevin Campbell's car.

"This is my family home and I was raised here. That type of intimidation never works," Mr Campbell tells the Irish News.

In the Daily Mirror, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood says his party "stands with Cllr Campbell and his family".

Finally if you've ever wondered what luxury item UTV's Frank Mitchell can't live without, the Belfast Telegraph has the answer.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption UTV weatherman Frank Mitchell takes a 50-year-old pillow with him on his travels

The paper asked seven Northern Ireland celebrities the same question and in Mr Mitchell's case it's a 50-year-old pillow.

"Without the pillow I would not be able to sleep and if I did sleep I would, without doubt, have a headache the next day," the weatherman says.

"The pillow is soft and silky and when I was a baby it was the mattress in my Moses basket."