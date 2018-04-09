Image caption Kenneth Cowan was arrested after an incident in Titania Street

A 34-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murder, following the death of a 29-year-old man in east Belfast.

Kenneth Cowan of Titania Street was arrested after an incident at a house in the same street, off the Cregagh Road, shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Brian Burke was treated at the scene for stab wounds.

He was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital and died a short time later.

A police officer at Belfast Magistrates' Court said he could connect Mr Cowan to the charge.

His solicitor made no application for bail and said there was no issue with connecting Mr Cowan to the charge.

He is due to appear again via video link on 4 May.