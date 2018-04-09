Family 'could have died' in arson attack

Image caption David Mooney said he thought he heard a tyre explode

A County Antrim man has said his family could have lost their lives in an arson attack at their home.

A car was set on fire outside the house near Crumlin in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The car was gutted and the house at Glenavy Road was damaged in the incident at around 04:00 GMT.

David Mooney said he heard a bang that may have been a tyre exploding and found the car in flames.

Image caption The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning

"My first thought was to get my wife and daughter out and phone the fire brigade," he said.

Mr Mooney said the incident was "very frightening".

Image caption Damage to the roof of the House near Crumlin

"There could have been three fatalities here," he said.

The police have said they are treating the incident as arson and have appealed for witnesses to contact them.