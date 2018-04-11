'Maladministration' in council procurement

Image copyright Getty Images

The public services ombudsman has found maladministration in the procurement of stewarding services at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

According to a report, the complainant Andrew McQuillan was concerned about whether the council followed proper procedures for an event in June 2016.

Mr McQuillan said he had been told his company could bid for the contract for Armed Forces Day.

But he said he was later informed the council had already awarded it.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said it had received the report and was in the process of implementing the recommendations.

"The report will be considered at the next meeting of the audit committee," it added.

Perception of bias

Mr McQuillan told the BBC that when he was told the contract had already been awarded, he did some investigations of his own, which led to his making the complaint.

The report states the council accepted that communication with Mr McQuillan in this matter could have been better.

The ombudsman was clear that the failure of the council to get a quote from both the winning company, referred to as company A in the report, and Mr McQuillan's company amounted to maladministration.

It says the council should have obtained quotes for services from both and in failing to do so, failed to meet its own financial regulations.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr McQuillan wanted to bid to steward Armed Forces Day

Additionally, the ombudsman's report says the events assistant who worked on Armed Forces Day acted inappropriately when she failed to inform the council that she had worked for company A.

The report also says that in advising company A to keep their quote under the procurement threshold, she acted inappropriately and her actions could give rise to a perception of bias, all of which amounts to maladministration.

The report concludes that Mr McQuillan experienced the injustice of a loss of opportunity and he experienced frustration and uncertainty.

Although the report is clear that there was no evidence of any victimisation of Mr McQuillan by the council.

'One off?'

It suggests a sincere apology from the council to the complainant for the failure to give him the opportunity to consider his quote for the event and that should take place in a face-to-face meeting, as well as providing Mr McQuillan with £500 compensation.

The report also recommends that staff training around procurement practices and the employee code should take place.

The council has agreed to provide that apology and to pay the £500 as well as providing the necessary training, but Mr McQuillan has told the BBC he is not satisfied.

He said "there should be a clear process".

"How widespread is this, is this in other councils or is this just a one off?" he added.

Mr McQuillan has told the BBC he has started a civil action against Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.