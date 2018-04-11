Image copyright PA Image caption Stuart Olding and Paddy Jackson were cleared of rape charges after a nine-week trial in Belfast

A full-page newspaper advert has called on Ulster and Irish rugby to reinstate "innocent men" to playing duties.

The advert in Wednesday's Belfast Telegraph was signed by "Real fans standing up for the Ulster men".

No names are mentioned but Ulster players Stuart Olding, Paddy Jackson and Craig Gilroy are currently relieved of their duties.

Rugby officials are investigating their conduct following a recent rape trial involving Mr Olding and Mr Jackson.

Both men were found not guilty of the charges they faced.

Offensive messages

They had been accused of raping the same woman in June 2016 and their acquittal came after a nine-week trial.

The men's teammate Craig Gilroy has apologised for an offensive message he sent to Mr Olding that was revealed during the trial.

Mr Jackson has said that he was "truly sorry for engaging in a WhatsApp group chat which was degrading and offensive".

Wednesday's letter follows another advert in the same paper last week calling for the players to be permanently dropped by both Ireland and Ulster.

That advert, signed by "concerned fans" called for neither player to represent "Ulster or Ireland now or at any point in the future".

'Social media backlash'

However, the latest advert states that what "is reprehensible is the extent of the social media backlash aimed at incriminating men unanimously acquitted of any crime".

"We are fed up with this cyber persecution," it states, referencing the fallout from the trial with some people on social media demanding that neither Mr Olding nor Mr Jackson be allowed to play for Ireland or Ulster again.

The advert calls for the players to be "rightly allowed to resume their roles for both club and country".

"The IRFU (Irish Rugby Football Union) should take note of the silent majority and not bow to the court of social media.

"We do not expect an answer to this letter, but we do expect them to play," it adds.