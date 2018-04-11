Image copyright Miskelly family Image caption Richard Miskelly died at the roadside after he was attacked at a house in Newtownards

A man who admitted beating a 24-year-old man to death in Newtownards must serve at least 10 years of his life sentence.

Rhys Magee, 20, from Carrowdore Road in Newtownards pleaded guilty to a charge of murdering Richard Miskelly at Belfast Crown Court in January.

Mr Miskelly died outside a house on the Bangor Road in the town in the early hours of 26 February 2017.

Magee carried out the attack after drinking alcohol and taking ketamine.

After ordering Mr Miskelly to leave the house, Magee followed him down the driveway and subjected him to two separate attacks.

'Pointless death'

Despite the efforts of ambulance crews, Mr Miskelly died without regaining consciousness.

A post mortem examination later revealed death was due to bleeding on the brain caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

Mr Justice Colton told Magee that 10 years was the minimum term he will serve before his case may be considered by the Life Sentence Review Commissioners but that if, and when, released he will be liable to be recalled back to prison if he breaches his parole.

The judge told Magee that the "tragic, pointless and traumatic death" of Mr Miskelly has had a profound impact on his family, whose "lives have been irreparably damaged... and will resonate with them for the rest of their lives".

"I can only hope that the defendant, as he reflects upon his actions which caused Richard's death, will understand the extent of the damage he has caused."

Change of plea

Magee initially denied murder and was due to stand trial in January.

However, his barrister asked that he be re-arraigned and after speaking to confirm his name, Magee replied "guilty" when the charge of murdering Mr Miskelly was put to him again.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption A forensic tent was set up at the scene of Richard Miskelly's murder

He was also charged with two counts of perverting the course of justice in the aftermath of the fatal beating.

It was the Crown's case that Magee initially claimed he had just arrived at the scene in a taxi and came across Mr Miskelly lying on the ground.

He also told his friend "you came home an hour before me and you didn't see anything".

However, counsel for the Crown said that the two charges were subsumed within the murder and asked that they be "left on the book" and not proceeded with.