A new scheme aimed at challenging offenders to tackle their drug and alcohol abuse is being introduced in Northern Ireland.

The Substance Misuse Court pilot will be launched at Belfast Magistrates Court later.

The judge will be able to refer offenders, convicted of offences relating to substance abuse, to an intensive programme before sentencing.

Up to 50 offenders will take part initially.

The programme will challenge them to face up to their problems, while supporting them to change.

Image copyright zoka74 Image caption A judge will be able to refer offenders to an intensive programme before sentencing

'Drug courts' in the US have been shown to reduce crime by 45% in comparison with other sentencing options.

In Northern Ireland, the programme will be delivered by the Probation Board for Northern Ireland (PBNI), in partnership with Addiction NI.

Offenders will go to treatment sessions, have random drug and alcohol testing and their cases will be reviewed regularly by a judge.

It is hoped the scheme will break the cycle of reoffending.