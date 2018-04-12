Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption Paddy Jackson and his teammate Stuart Olding were unanimously acquitted of rape in March

An attempt by Ulster and Ireland rugby player Paddy Jackson to retrieve his legal costs from his rape trial will be heard in court next month.

Mr Jackson privately funded his legal defence during the nine-week trial.

His legal costs are estimated at more than £100,000.

He was acquitted last month in a unanimous verdict by the jury.

The hearing about costs is scheduled to take place on Friday 18 May. It is expected to be held in front of Judge Patricia Smyth, who oversaw the trial.

Fellow rugby player Stuart Olding was granted legal aid halfway through the trial. He too was found not guilty of rape.

The trial began at the end of January and included 42 days of court sittings, including a Saturday morning hearing.

All four defendants were acquitted on all charges.