Ballymena hammer attack on teenage boy
- 12 April 2018
A teenage boy has been assaulted with a hammer in Ballymena, County Antrim.
It happened close to Ballymena bus station, Galgorm Road, on Thursday afternoon.
The 13-year-old sustained facial injuries in the attack which happened at about 15.30 BST.
Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested. The teenager is being treated in hospital for his injuries.