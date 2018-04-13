Image caption The shooting happened a Ardmonagh Parade

A 20-year-old man has been shot in both legs in west Belfast.

It happened at Ardmonagh Parade, in Turf Lodge, at around 22:30 BST on Thursday night.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment; his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

SDLP Councillor Tim Attwood said the "appalling" shooting had the hallmarks of a so-called punishment attack, used by paramilitaries to control communities.

"In recent days there's been some sinister graffiti threatening further shootings as well," Mr Attwood told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.

"There are some people out there who are intent to take the law into their own hands."

Mr Attwood added: "There may be some people who were involved in paramilitary activity in the past who still think they can control our communities. Those days are gone.

"The message needs to be loud and clear that there is only one police service...and we can't have violent or gun attacks like this on our streets anymore."