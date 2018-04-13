Image copyright News Letter

A defiant Arlene Foster appears on the front page of the Belfast Telegraph, Irish News and News Letter on Friday.

The former first minister gave three hours of evidence at the inquiry into the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme.

Mrs Foster was minister at Stormont's Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) when it set up the flawed green energy scheme in 2012

She told the inquiry she regretted a scheme similar to that operating in Britain was not established

However, she said did not feel she bore personal responsibility for its failings.

Writing in the Belfast Telegraph, Suzanne Breen says that Mrs Foster "is not someone who hides her emotions well".

"But her face, body language and tone of voice betrayed no nerves or unease as she began her evidence."

Image caption Arlene Foster appeared before the RHI inquiry

She says although Mrs Foster is at the inquiry again on Friday, it is her return in the autumn for issues surrounding the closing of the scheme and claims made by former DUP minister Jonathan Bell that "will surely make for more compelling viewing".

Writing in the News Letter, deputy editor Ben Lowry says that the questions to Mrs Foster from inquiry barrister David Scoffield were "deeply probing, even if gentle in tone".

"Yesterday showed that the inquiry will be shining an intense spotlight on the very processes of devolved government itself," he adds.

'Unknown unknowns'

Mrs Foster looks like she has nodded off in the picture on the front of the Irish News.

The paper's political correspondent John Manley says that Mrs Foster "remained cool throughout the afternoon's polite exchanges".

However, he says she appeared to borrow from former US defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld with one "bamboozling" answer: "There will be known unknowns and unknown unknowns, but certainly there seems to be a lot of unknown unknowns."

In its front page story, the Irish News reports on the resignation of the principal of a County Armagh high school over what she says is a "campaign of harassment".

In January it emerged that St Patrick's in Keady was at the centre of a malpractice investigation over GCSEs taken last summer.

However, principal Pat McGuckian says she was forced to stand down over harassment from anonymous letters. She says police are investigating the matter as a hate crime.

Image caption Ulster Rugby sponsor Bank of Ireland has expressed concerns

The lead story in the Belfast Telegraph is the "growing pressure" on Ulster Rugby after one of its sponsors, Bank of Ireland, expressed concerns over the behaviour of players that emerged during the rape trial of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding.

The paper also says hundreds of people are expected at a protest at Ulster's home game on Friday night.

The story also features in the Irish News, News Letter and Daily Mirror.

In the News Letter, Ulster Unionist Party MLA Doug Beattie dismisses a new dissident republican group calling itself the Irish Republican Movement (IRM), masked members of which were pictured in some of Thursday's papers.

"What I see when I look at them with their weaponry is the whole sum of what they are - five men and a few weapons trying to big themselves up," he says.

Both the Belfast Telegraph and Daily Mirror send female reporters to a Translink 'Have a go day' in Country Antrim.

Image caption Translink has been giving women the opportunity to get behind the wheel of its buses

They give women the chance to get behind the wheel of a bus.

"Believe or not, driving a bus is easier than I thought it would be," says the Mirror's Sarah Scott.

The Telegraph's Claire McNeely asks us to remember the "adrenaline-fuelled" movie Speed, in which Sandra Bullock had to keep a bus full of passengers travelling above 50mph or it would detonate a bomb.

"Well, this was absolutely nothing like that," she says.

Translink now has more than 150 female drivers, 100 of whom have been with the company for more than 10 years.

Finally, an offer of an 8p pay rise for security workers at Game of Thrones sets by employer G4S has led a union to claim they are being paid "poverty wages".

Image copyright SKY Image caption A union organiser says "winter is still here" for security workers at some Game of Thrones sets

GMB union organiser Michael Mulholland throws in a couple of GoT puns to make his point.

"Winter is still here for our members working on Game of Thrones," he says.

"If they think this offer is acceptable, they know nothing."

In response, G4S said: "We provide competitive rates of pay and other benefits to our employees along with long-term employment and career development opportunities."