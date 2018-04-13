Thousands stolen from ATM in Mayobridge
- 13 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Some £17,500 has been stolen from an ATM at a convenience shop in Mayobridge, County Down, police have said.
The money was taken from the Costcutter branch on the Hilltown Road between 03:00 and 04:00 BST on Thursday.
The thieves cut electrical wires on the street, ripped out the CCTV and cut holes in the roof.
They then took the money from the ATM before fleeing.
The police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.