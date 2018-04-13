Northern Ireland

Thousands stolen from ATM in Mayobridge

  • 13 April 2018
ATM Image copyright PSNI
Image caption Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward

Some £17,500 has been stolen from an ATM at a convenience shop in Mayobridge, County Down, police have said.

The money was taken from the Costcutter branch on the Hilltown Road between 03:00 and 04:00 BST on Thursday.

Image copyright PSNI
Image caption CCTV was ripped out by the suspects

The thieves cut electrical wires on the street, ripped out the CCTV and cut holes in the roof.

They then took the money from the ATM before fleeing.

The police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Image copyright PSNI
Image caption A hole was cut in the roof of the store