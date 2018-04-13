Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward

Some £17,500 has been stolen from an ATM at a convenience shop in Mayobridge, County Down, police have said.

The money was taken from the Costcutter branch on the Hilltown Road between 03:00 and 04:00 BST on Thursday.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption CCTV was ripped out by the suspects

The thieves cut electrical wires on the street, ripped out the CCTV and cut holes in the roof.

They then took the money from the ATM before fleeing.

The police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.