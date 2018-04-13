Image copyright RHI Inquiry Image caption Arlene Foster has said she has no "clear recollection" of the meeting

The judge chairing the RHI inquiry has suggested to DUP leader Arlene Foster that she seemed to be heading up a "dysfunctional department".

Sir Patrick Coghlin said it appeared "incontrovertible" that her trust in two key people she had relied on had been "completely unfulfilled".

The focus of Friday morning's evidence was on a key meeting in June 2011.

Then, a decision was taken to pick the RHI scheme as the way of incentivising firms to switch to renewable heat.

Mrs Foster told the inquiry on Thursday that she does not think she bears personal responsibility for the collapse of the scheme.

She was Stormont's Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) minister when it set up RHI in 2012.

In her role, she signed off on the project.

A senior civil servant, Fiona Hepper, had provided advice based on a report by a firm of economic consultants.

She has told the inquiry she set out the options clearly and told Mrs Foster about the budgetary implications.

Mrs Foster says she has no "clear recollection" of the meeting, but believes if she had been given the details that Mrs Hepper says she was, she would not have signed off on the renewable heat incentive (RHI) scheme without further checks.

There are no notes of the meeting, in contravention of civil service guidance.

Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption The RHI public inquiry is being chaired by Sir Patrick Coghlin

Mrs Foster's special adviser Andrew Crawford did not read technical data linked to the decision as she expected.

Sir Patrick Coghlin said the meeting should have been minuted, because it covered a lot of additional and complex information which fed into the decision that had been taken.

"Now there are no notes or records of this. Does that not start to edge towards a dysfunctional department?

"If these are the two people you trusted and one of them didn't read any of the detailed documents and the other one comes to you with an explanation that includes additional information but no notes are made of it and no enquiry is made and yet this is a unique project?"

Mrs Foster said she had been "somewhat taken aback" to discover there had been no notes of the meeting.

She said she did not see it as her role to check that they had been done - either at the time, or afterwards.

The scheme subsidised the cost of fuel to encourage the use of renewable heating systems.

But the fuel cost far less than the subsidy users were receiving, meaning they could earn by burning more fuel.

When the scale of the scandal emerged in December 2016, there were widespread calls for Mrs Foster to resign to allow an investigation to be carried out into what went wrong.

She refused, and the Northern Ireland Executive - a coalition between her party, the DUP, and Sinn Féin - collapsed.

Mrs Foster has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to the scheme