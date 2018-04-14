A hoax pipe bomb has been thrown through the window of a family home in Ballymoney.

A brick was used to smash the front window of the house in Carnany Park some time overnight, before the device was thrown inside.

The family discovered the broken window and the fake pipe bomb in their living room at around 08:30 BST on Saturday.

Police were called and the device was examined by the Army who declared it an elaborate hoax.

A number of homes were evacuated during the alert.

DUP MLA Mervyn Storey described it as a mindless attack.