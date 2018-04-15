Image caption The man and woman are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday

Two people have been charged with brothel keeping following a police operation targeting republican paramilitary group the INLA.

Seven arrests followed 12 searches in Belfast, Lisburn, Crumlin and Newtownabbey, County Antrim, on Friday.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with brothel keeping and concealing criminal property.

A 22-year-old woman has been charged with controlling prostitution and brothel keeping.

Both people are expected to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

A 48-year-old man arrested in connection with alleged trafficking and controlling prostitution offences has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

Detectives arrested a 55-year-old man in the greater Belfast area on Saturday under terrorism legislation, as part of the same police operation.

Three other men detained on Friday under terrorism legislation remain in custody.

More than 200 Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers took part in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force operation on Friday, supported by the National Crime Agency and HM Revenue and Customs.