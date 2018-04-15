Image caption Police say the incident happened in Maybin Park on Sunday

A 21-year-old man has been arrested following an arson attack on a house in Kells, County Antrim.

Police and the fire service were called out to the property in Maybin Park at about 03:45 BST on Sunday.

The man was arrested in Ballymena on Sunday afternoon.

Extensive damage was caused to the vacant semi-detached house, as a result of the fire, which police believe was started deliberately.

A man was moved from an adjoining home by police during the incident.

Police have appealed for information.