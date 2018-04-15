Image caption After leaving the shop, the man forced a taxi driver to drive him across the border at knifepoint

A 25-year-old man has been arrested following a robbery at knifepoint at a shop in Londonderry.

It happened on the Culmore Road on Saturday night.

After leaving the shop, the robber held a knife to a taxi driver, forcing him to take him across the border.

He was later arrested by Gardaí, who found the taxi near Muff in county Donegal. The taxi driver required eight staples after receiving a head wound in the incident.

A sum of money was recovered from the taxi.