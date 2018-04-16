Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was assaulted for a second time as the passengers got off the train at Mossley West station

A train conductor says she was indecently assaulted by two men after challenging a group of rowdy passengers on the Londonderry to Belfast train.

A police spokeswoman said it happened on Saturday and an investigation has begun.

The conductor says she was grabbed by one man on the train and was also verbally abused.

She was grabbed again by another member of the group as the passengers got out of the train at Mossley West station in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.

'Appalling'

"The conductor was left extremely shaken and upset by the ordeal," police said.

"It is appalling that a woman was subjected to such attacks while simply doing her job. We are investigating and would like to hear from witnesses."