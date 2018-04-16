Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The contracts of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding were revoked at the weekend

The Ulster Rugby Supporters Club has made no decision about protest action over how the club dealt with Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding.

The two players had their contracts revoked "with immediate effect" at the weekend.

Mr Jackson and Mr Olding were both acquitted of raping a woman after a nine-week trial that ended last month.

The supporters club, which has almost 1,000 members, is canvassing opinion amongst its membership.

It said it was keeping its options open.

Ulster's next match at the Kingspan stadium in Belfast is on Saturday evening.

It is understood supporters have been asked to give their views by 17:00 BST on Monday.

'Considered response'

The supporters club issued a statement on its website: "Previously URSC (Ulster Rugby Supporters Club) had said it respected the judicial outcome and the review process.

"Subsequently URSC asked that the review outcome be proportionate and in line with precedence.

"URSC will now examine the review outcome, and taking account of its members' views, will provide its considered response in due course."

On Sunday, members were sent an email containing a questionnaire.

The statement continued: "We would encourage as many members as possible to respond, to help the committee accurately reflect the feelings of URSC members and act accordingly."

It is believed the questionnaire outlines a range of options, from protest action to taking no action, accepting what has happened and moving on.

The URSC has 938 members.

Ulster play Glasgow in the Pro14 championship on Saturday evening.

While Mr Jackson and Mr Olding were cleared of rape, there had been controversy over social media and text messages they had exchanged.