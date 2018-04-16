Image caption The greenway is set to link Newry with Carlingford

The latest phase of an EU-funded cross-border greenway linking Newry with Carlingford in County Louth is to open to the public in the first week of May.

The greenway runs along the 'Middlebank' between the Clanrye River and Newry Ship Canal.

It had been scheduled to open in March.

However, Newry, Mourne and Down Council last month confirmed works had not been completed on schedule with an estimated opening date then thought to be "some months away".

Since then the council has moved to confirm that the scheme will open to the public in the first week of May with an official opening ceremony taking place in June.