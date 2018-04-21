Image copyright Nuala Mccann

From the hard-hitting: a "petrifying" unprovoked attack on a gay man and an appeal over a sectarian murder in Portadown 20 years ago; to the quirky and tasty: a world-class marmalade maker on the north coast, it's been a busy week for Northern Ireland's local newspapers.

But we start our review with the Antrim Guardian, which this week remembers a 1990 train crash that claimed three lives.

"I was inches from death," reads the headline.

Antrim Alliance councillor Neil Kelly was injured in the Slaght rail crash in 1990.

He tells the paper that he had stepped on to the train in Antrim on 1 March and was heading to Portrush for an evening out when the crash between the train and a car at a railway crossing happened near Ballymena.

There was a family of four in the car.

Both parents were killed in the crash, but the two children survived. A young woman passenger was killed on the train and 30 other people, including Mr Kelly, were injured.

Image copyright The Carlisle Kid/Geograph Image caption The crash in which three people were killed happened at Slaght crossing near Ballymena

Mr Kelly was speaking to the Guardian as Translink and the PSNI launched a new safety initiative for all crossings.

"I can remember a collision and the carriage I was in started swaying from side to side and then flipped over on its side," he said.

"It was a really bad experience and it has left me with some memories that are hard to come to terms with - people dealing with life-changing injuries and families mourning loved ones.

"I will certainly never forget that evening."

Mr Kelly urged motorists and pedestrians to take extra care near railway lines.

The Antrim paper also features an appeal for a Portuguese man who says he is the victim of mistaken identity.

Ruben de Oliveira shares the same first name as another Portuguese man who has been in court and denies child cruelty.

Image copyright Antrim Guardian Image caption Ruben de Oliviera says he has been the victim of mistaken identity in Antrim

"People are shouting horrible things at me and I have nothing to do with this case at all," he tells the paper.

"This guy is from Portugal and he has a similar name to me but that is all. I am not that guy and I would like this to stop."

Meanwhile, three schools on the north coast come under the spotlight in the Coleraine Chronicle.

The paper reports that the Education Authority has advised Coleraine College, Dunluce High School and the North Coast Integrated College to address "sustainability issues".

Philip Smyth from Dunluce tells the paper there is no talk of closure, merger or amalgamation at this point.

Image copyright Google Image caption Coleraine College is one of the schools advised to address "sustainability issues"

"It's about three equal schools coming together for children in this area. Reading anything more into it is wrong."

In County Armagh, the Portadown Times leads with a family's appeal over a man killed by loyalist paramilitaries 20 years ago.

"Bring Adrian's killers to justice" is the headline on the front page, with the newspaper reporting that the grief of Adrian Lamph's family is still as raw as ever.

"We can't remember the last time anyone from the police has been in touch," says his brother, Niall.

"It is as if we have been forgotten."

Mr Lamph was working at an amenity site when he was shot dead by the LVF. His killing was described by police as a "purely sectarian attack".

Elsewhere, in court news, the paper reports that a man has received a suspended sentence after he phoned 999 and made a fake paramilitary threat against his own girlfriend in an attempt to get her upgraded to a new council house.

Impersonated UDA commander

Adam Potts, 21, of Kernan Road, Gilford, told 999 operators he was a UDA commander and said a named woman had 48 hours to get out of her house.

The court heard that CCTV showed a person, identified as Potts, making the call from a phone box.

When he was arrested, the defendant refused to answer police question but later confirmed the woman named in the call was his girlfriend. His barrister confirmed it was a ruse to get an upgrade in his girlfriend's accommodation.

In Fermanagh, the front page of the Impartial Reporter reports on a "petrifying" attack on a gay man in the centre of Enniskillen.

Dean Wheeler, 22, told the paper he will "never go out in Enniskillen again" after he was attacked and kicked in the head and ribs.

He said an unknown member of the public came to his rescue.

"A man came out of nowhere and ripped this person off me - he saved me.

"I have no clue who this person was or how I got home.

"I woke up the next morning remembering everything that had happened before I blacked out."

Meanwhile, the paper also reports on a proposed plan that could radically reduce the amount of free car parking spaces in Enniskillen from around 1,000 to 187.

Image copyright PA Image caption There could be a major overhaul of free parking in Enniskillen

The proposals would see the vast majority of free spaces in the town becoming paid-for spaces.

However, the paper reports, there are no specific council proposals to act on the action plan as yet.

Meanwhile, in County Tyrone, three brothers were subjected to a "terrifying ordeal" when they were tied up and robbed in their rural home.

"Despicable crime"

The Ulster Herald reports that four intruders forced their way into the house near Clanabogan last Tuesday and are understood to have sprayed a non-irritant cleaning fluid into the faces of two of the men.

One of the brothers was injured after being struck with a "pointed weapon".

"This was a despicable crime where three innocent men, who should feel safe in their home, were subjected to an horrific ordeal," said Det Insp Trevor Stevenson."

Elsewhere, the paper carries an interview with a care worker after she had a conviction for assaulting an elderly man quashed.

Catrina Tummon, 27, of Lisnaragh Road, Dunamanagh, said she became the "worst person in the world" for "trying to look after this man".

She told the paper about the "deep personal impact" the conviction for ill-treating a patient at Drumragh Care Home had on her.

"I haven't had a chance to say my side of what happened and the family of the man involved have told their story.

"A lot of what was alleged during the process against me was extremely hurtful," she said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rhys McClenaghan's triumphant return features on the front page of the Newtownards Chronicle

Over in County Down, the Newtownards Chronicle front page carries a triumphant image on its front page of Northern Ireland's latest sporting golden boy, Rhys McClenaghan, proudly holding his gymnastics medal from the Commonwealth Games.

The story below, however, is less cheery with the paper reporting that parts of the town, which are among the most deprived areas in Northern Ireland, are not receiving the funding they need.

Two local councillors say that three electoral areas - Scrabo, Glen and Central - are not receiving as much financial support as other deprived areas in Northern Ireland.

UUP councillor Richard Smart told the paper: "We have three areas in Newtownards in the top 100 deprived areas but because they are located in a wider area that is perceived to be relatively affluent then these areas don't have access to the levels of support and funding that similar areas receive in Belfast and Londonderry."

Organ donor 'no brainer'

But, let's leave this edition of the paper review with something a little bit more heartwarming and inspirational.

First of all, sticking with the Newtownards Chronicle, a woman has been hailed for her generosity after she donated a kidney to a stranger.

After Lesley Bratty found out she could donate to a stranger, she jumped at the chance.

"I could not see the point in me having two kidneys while someone else's life depended on having just one.

"It was a no-brainer; someone else needed it just to have a chance at life, so I gave one of mine."

"We were put on this earth to make it a better place, make it a little brighter," she added.

Image copyright Chris Roberts Image caption Marmalade prize-winner Brian Andrews with his silver award

And finally, from the inspirational to the delicious - the Coleraine Chronicle says a Portstewart man with a passion for preserves has scooped two silvers in the 2018 World's Original Marmalade Awards.

Brian Andrews says his secret is a dash of Bushmills Whiskey in one and a glug of gin in the other - both marmalades took prizes in the "Merry" section.

Brian was up against competition from 30 countries including Kenya, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brazil. Entries for the competition totalled 2,700.

Next year, he says, he's going for gold. No matter what happens, we're sure he'll shred (Ed - oh) the competition and won't be too jar (Ed - no) away from becoming the toast (Ed - stop!) of the north coast.