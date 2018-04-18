Image copyright RHI Inquiry Image caption Arlene Foster signed off on the flawed green energy scheme in 2012

The former Enterprise minister has accepted that she did not know the overall cost of the renewable heat incentive (RHI) scheme when she signed off on it.

Arlene Foster made the comments at a public inquiry into the flawed green energy scheme.

She said she believed there was a budget of £25m with entrants' 20 year payments covered by Treasury.

Mrs Foster was the minister at Stormont's Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) when it set up the RHI scheme in 2012.

In that role, she signed off on the project.

On Wednesday, Arlene Foster told the RHI inquiry that she had not been given the best estimate of the total cost of the subsidy spend which was £445m.

She denied that she had signed a "blank cheque" without knowing how much was to be spent.

Mrs Foster said with hindsight it would have been better for the overall cost figure to be included in a formal impact assessment that she signed off, before the scheme went live.

It stated her belief, that the costs of the scheme were justified because of the benefits.

She said there had been "much commentary" around the blank cheque claim.

"I don't accept that it was a blank cheque," said Mrs Foster.

"I did read that information given to me and I took the information at face value.

"I now know with hindsight I should have been given more information but I don't accept it was a blank cheque at that time."

But inquiry panel member Dr Keith MacLean asked how Mrs Foster could make a decision about the prudent use of public money when she did not know how much was to be spent.

She said that she was happy that funding commitments had been looked at carefully by Whitehall officials.

Dr MacLean suggested she "should have asked for more information".

"Well that's how you see it, yes," she replied.

The Inquiry chair, Sir Patrick Coghlin, said it would be for the panel to make a decision about that.

Later on Wednesday, Mrs Foster said she had not been given information about a clear warning not to proceed with the scheme in June 2012 - just months before the launch.

It was made by the Office of Gas and Electricty Markets (OFGEM) which was being paid to run it.

Its experts had advised DETI officials to wait and reflect cost controls being introduced into the scheme in Great Britain.

Mrs Foster said she did not believe the warning had been flagged up to her and it ought to have been.

She said it was a "very big deal" and the reasons for it ought to have been raised with her in a formal submission.

DETI official Fiona Hepper had given evidence that she told the minister about the warning but the decision was taken to proceed and bring in the controls later.

Mrs Foster said looking at her diary, there was no record of either a telephone call or meeting to discuss the matter.

She said the end of June 2012 was a particularly busy period.

She added there had been a visit by the Queen and the running of the Irish Open for the first time in many years in which she was heavily involved.

She said her diary showed a range of engagements and contacts with officials, but no reference to any contact with Mrs Hepper.

Mrs Foster also said that had the warning been emphasised to her she would definitely have raised it with her advisor Andrew Crawford.