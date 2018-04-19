Northern Ireland

Two arrests after man's murder in Belfast

  • 19 April 2018
Police cordon at Orient Gardens
Image caption Police cordoned off Orient Gardens, where the victim's body was found, on Wednesday night

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in north Belfast.

His body was found in Orient Gardens, off the Cliftonville Road, on Wednesday night.

Police have appealed for anyone who was in the area between 19:00 and 22:00 BST on Wednesday, and has any information about the death, to contact detectives.

The men who have been detained by police are 26 and 28.

