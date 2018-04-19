Image copyright RHI Inquiry Image caption Arlene Foster told the RHI Inquiry her ex-advisor had "learned his lesson" over leaked papers

Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster has defended the continued employment of her ex-special adviser in a part-time role with the party.

Andrew Crawford twice sent confidential government documents relating to RHI to a cousin before they had been made public.

He later accepted his actions had been "inappropriate" and apologised.

Mr Crawford is still working for the DUP, carrying out Brexit research for the party's MEP Diane Dodds.

Mrs Foster was asked about his conduct when she appeared at the public inquiry into the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) energy scheme.

She said had she known it would have led to an internal departmental investigation and would have been considered by party officers.

'Not particularly serious'

She was asked about the possible outcome of the investigation and whether he would have been allowed to continue as her adviser.

She declined to be drawn, saying it was a "hypothetical" situation.

Counsel to the inquiry, David Scoffield QC, said the fact that he was still working for the DUP might lead some members of the public to conclude that "this hasn't been viewed as particularly serious by you or the party".

Mrs Foster said that while Dr Crawford's conduct had been "inappropriate and disappointing" she did not think that what had happened precluded him from having part-time work "forever and day".

"I'm quite sure that he has learned his lesson in relation to that, because of the way in which things transpired."

Image copyright RHI Inquiry Image caption Mr Crawford was an advisor to Mrs Foster during the RHI scheme's design and implementation

Mr Crawford stepped down from his role in January 2017 as controversy over his role in the RHI affair escalated.

Mrs Foster said he had never sought the limelight but had been thrust into it.

'Outrageous'

Inquiry chairman Sir Patrick Coghlin said it was hardly surprising given what had happened.

Mrs Foster agreed but said some of the commentary around his resignation had been "outrageous".

Earlier, the DUP leader rejected a suggestion that she "essentially forgot" about proposed cost controls for the RHI scheme.

They were put forward in a consultation document in 2013, but more than a year later they still had not been introduced.

The inquiry was told that other issues relating to the renewable heat scheme had been prioritised.

Officials had decided to park the cost controls and instead concentrate on opening the RHI scheme to domestic homes.

Mrs Foster said she knew that, but officials were not warning her about the importance of introducing the budget control measures.

'No urgency'

Mr Scoffield put it to her that she and her special adviser Mr Crawford "essentially forgot how significant the cost control proposals had been in the consultation document that had been provided in 2013".

Mrs Foster said the issue was clearly raised in the consultation document but after it closed it had not been raised with her as a "live issue".

"There was no urgency, no submissions being brought to me and therefore I don't think it was on our radar that had to be dealt with quickly - wrongly so as it turned out - but that's what happened at that time."