Northern Ireland

Emergency services at light aircraft fire at Nutts Corner

  • 19 April 2018
Map
Image caption It is believed the aircraft came down between Nutts Corner and Loanends

Northern Ireland Fire Service is attending the scene of a light aircraft fire at Nutts Corner, County Antrim.

Three fire appliances were dispatched to the scene after receiving a call at 12:22 BST.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the police are also there.

Belfast International said the aircraft was not going in or out of the airport.
Image caption Roads close to the scene have been closed