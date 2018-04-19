Emergency services at light aircraft fire at Nutts Corner
- 19 April 2018
Northern Ireland Fire Service is attending the scene of a light aircraft fire at Nutts Corner, County Antrim.
Three fire appliances were dispatched to the scene after receiving a call at 12:22 BST.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the police are also there.
Belfast International said the aircraft was not going in or out of the airport.