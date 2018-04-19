Image caption The Ballysillan Road was closed in both directions following the crash.

A man has been arrested at the scene of a crash in north Belfast.

One person has been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Police said a vehicle involved in the collision on the Ballysillan Road may have been stolen. Police Ombudsman investigators are also at the scene.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene following reports of a crash involving a pedestrian at 10:55 BST on Thursday.

The Ballysillan Road between Bilston Road and Oldpark Road has been closed in both directions following the crash.

North Belfast DUP MLA William Humphrey attended the scene and said a car had been driven at "high speed" through the area.