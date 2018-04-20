North Belfast: Man charged over fatal crash
A 39-year-old man has been charged with with a number of offences including causing death by dangerous driving after a woman was knocked down and killed in north Belfast.
The incident happened on the Ballysillan Road on Thursday morning. It is believed the woman was in her 30s and had two young children.
The man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Police are appealing for information.