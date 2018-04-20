Image caption Hundreds flocked to St Patrick's Church in Oram to pay their respects

The funeral of country music star Big Tom is under way at Saint Patrick's Church in Oram, County Monaghan.

Singer Daniel O'Donnell and his sister Margo were seen arriving at the church on Friday morning.

'Big Tom', as he was affectionately known by his friends and fans, was a renowned musician.

Margo and Big Tom - who died on Tuesday aged 81 - duetted on a song called A Love That's Lasted Through The Years.

Irish country stars Susan McCann and Michael English are also attending the funeral.

Image caption Daniel O'Donnell arriving at the funeral of his country music friend

Image caption Tom McBride's coffin arriving at Saint Patrick's Church in Oram

The homily was delivered by Fr Leo Creelman, who described him as "a man big in stature, matched up with an even bigger heart".

"Tom McBride was chosen by God and gifted with many talents and abilities," said Fr Creelman.

"Despite all his success and fame, he always remained humble and down to earth and first and foremost a family man."

Image caption Big Tom was described at his funeral as "a man big in stature, matched up with an even bigger heart"

Reflecting on the singer's marriage to Rose McBride, who died in January, he added: "Tom and Rose were a partnership that worked - an example of where each spouse cared for the other more than for themselves.

"They bear witness and testimony to a selfless love and bond that is possible within marriage, like a match made in heaven."

He added: "When Rose died, a massive part of Tom went with her. He was lost, dazed and broken-hearted."