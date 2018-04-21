Trouble flares at Newry football match

Image caption Police received a report of an incident at Newry Showgrounds in the city's Greenbank Industrial estate area

Two people have been injured during disturbances after a football match in Newry, County Down, on Friday night.

The trouble flared following a match between Newry City AFC and Portadown.

Police received a report of an incident at Newry Showgrounds in the city's Greenbank Industrial estate area just before 22:00 BST.

A number of vehicles were damaged in the car park and a man was injured with a bottle.

Another man was reported to have been injured in a fall from the roof of a car.

'Thuggery'

One person was treated at the scene.

Another was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

Sinn Féin Councillor Valerie Harte, whose father was one of those injured, said there was no place in sport for the "criminal thuggery that had taken place".

She said she hoped and expected that those involved would be identified and held to account.