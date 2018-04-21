Image copyright Family photo Image caption Lisa Gow was a 'loving, caring and devoted mother to her two children'

The family of a woman was was knocked down and killed in north Belfast have described her as "full of joy, energy and love".

Lisa Gow, who was a mother-of-two, died after being hit by a car on the Ballysillan Road on Thursday morning.

Martin Alexander Nelson, 39, of Ardoyne Road appeared in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Ms Gow's family said they were "deeply saddened and hurt after the tragic loss of our beloved daughter and sister".

They said she was a "loving, caring and devoted mother" to her two children Olivia, aged eight and Riley, five, along with her partner, John.

The Police Ombudsman has said that a police car was pursuing the stolen vehicle that hit her.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Lisa Gow, pictured left, died after being hit by a car on the Ballysillan Road on Thursday

Her family also thanked the community in for their support.

They said: "We are overwhelmed by the response and the caring nature of the community, who in spite of this terrible tragedy , rallied around us, sending messages of support and tributes from right across the community; from Ballysillan to Ardoyne to Highfield and west Belfast.

The family has asked for privacy in the days ahead.

Lisa Gow's funeral is due to take place on Tuesday.